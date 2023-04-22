Bygones: In 1983, Brainerd saw fluoridation controvery
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, April 22, 1983
- Developers turning Duluth's Fitger's Brewery building into a local attraction could receive federal funding for the renovation. City councilors will vote next week on whether to apply to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for $2.5 million for the project.
- Brainerd city officials, threatened by the state with legal action, have backed off their plan to stop fluoridating the city's water. The City Council voted 6-0 at a meeting yesterday to rescind an action of March 28 which would have ended funding for fluoridation.
News Tribune, April 22, 1923
- Preliminary sketches have been completed for a $125,000 Jewish Center building in Duluth to accommodate all local Jewish organizations. It is said that there are currently 26 Jewish organizations meeting in various buildings and halls in the city.
- Several birds have been donated to Duluth's new municipal zoo by local sportsmen. Six wild mallard ducks and six pairs of pigeons have been turned over to Bert Onsgard of the zoo committee, and a deer and two bears have been promised.
