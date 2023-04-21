Bygones: In 1983, a train derailed near Superior
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, April 21, 1983
- Eleven cars of a Burlington Northern freight train derailed 10 miles south of Superior early yesterday, closing the main line between the Twin Ports and the Twin Cities. Tons of grain spilled onto the track along Douglas County Highway C.
- As many as 600 laid-off employees of the Duluth Missabe and Iron Range Railway may be eligible for payments to supplement their unemployment benefits. The money is available under the federal Trade Adjustment Assistance Program, which was established in 1974.
News Tribune, April 21, 1923
- Ground will be broken today for the new home of West Duluth Lodge No. 168, Independent Order of Odd Fellows. The $60,000 building will be situated on a 75-foot frontage on the west side of 57th Avenue West just above Grand Avenue.
- The passenger ship S.S. Hamonic, owned by the Northern Navigation Company and piloted by Capt. William Montgomery, will leave Sarnia, Canada, for Duluth on May 1, arriving May 4. It will probably be the first steamer to arrive in the Twin Ports this season.
