Bygones: In 1982, WLSSD tried using garbage to burn wastewater sludge
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, Dec. 6, 1982
- WLSSD has been testing a system that uses garbage as fuel to burn the 200 tons of sludge produced daily by the wastewater treatment plant, the first such system in the country. But the district is now considering abandoning the idea of using garbage as fuel.
- With the departures of the last taconite ship and the last saltwater vessel, the Duluth-Superior shipping season ends this week, the slowest season in five years. The sluggish season was due partly to the miserable state of the Iron Range taconite industry.
News Tribune, Dec. 6, 1922
- The Duluth Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors yesterday unanimously endorsed plans for construction of two major hotels in the city. The largest project is a 300-room commercial hotel at First Street and Fourth Avenue West that will cost about $1.2 million.
- Hugh McClearn, chairman of the mayor's fuel committee, issued a bulletin last night urging Duluthians to use soft coal whenever possible. Mr. McClearn said the city has so far received only about a third of the hard coal delivered last year.
