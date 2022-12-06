SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bygones: In 1982, WLSSD tried using garbage to burn wastewater sludge

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
December 06, 2022 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

News Tribune, Dec. 6, 1982

  • WLSSD has been testing a system that uses garbage as fuel to burn the 200 tons of sludge produced daily by the wastewater treatment plant, the first such system in the country. But the district is now considering abandoning the idea of using garbage as fuel.
  • With the departures of the last taconite ship and the last saltwater vessel, the Duluth-Superior shipping season ends this week, the slowest season in five years. The sluggish season was due partly to the miserable state of the Iron Range taconite industry.

News Tribune, Dec. 6, 1922

  • The Duluth Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors yesterday unanimously endorsed plans for construction of two major hotels in the city. The largest project is a 300-room commercial hotel at First Street and Fourth Avenue West that will cost about $1.2 million.
  • Hugh McClearn, chairman of the mayor's fuel committee, issued a bulletin last night urging Duluthians to use soft coal whenever possible. Mr. McClearn said the city has so far received only about a third of the hard coal delivered last year.
Related Topics: BYGONESHISTORY
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What to read next
SolarGettyImages-901479006.jpg
Local
Duluth garners $1 million in federal funding to explore solar energy options
The city could use a Department of Energy award to make water flow uphill more economically.
December 21, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
A man in an orange jail jumpsuit with a chin-strap beard and goatee sits in a courtroom.
Local
Men who accused another in fatal stabbing of Ashland man may be the killers, defense argues
George Ortiz is accused of stabbing Phillip Dewey Bergquist multiple times before rolling him into the Red River in North Dakota.
December 21, 2022 02:59 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
21dec18_0988.jpg
Local
Wednesday print edition delayed due to USPS delivery issues
Affected News Tribune subscribers can still read the newspaper online at epaper.duluthnewstribune.com.
December 21, 2022 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kevin Dupuis, right, the Chairman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, holds up his new Missing and Murdered Indigenious Relatives tribal license plate given to him by Roger Smith during a ceremony
Local
Fond du Lac, Bois Forte bands unveil tribal license plates raising MMIR awareness
The contractor producing the plates believes the Northland bands are the first entities, anywhere, to produce official license plates to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.
December 21, 2022 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler