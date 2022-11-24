Bygones: In 1982, MADD picketed in Superior to raise drinking age
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, Nov. 24, 1982
- Members of Mothers Against Drunk Driving picketed outside the Douglas County Courthouse in Superior yesterday to support raising the state drinking age to 21. State statistics show about 46% of Wisconsin drunk drivers convicted last year were under 25.
- Duluth city councilors yesterday awarded the sale of $3.7 million in general obligation bonds for the city's skywalk system. Planned new skywalks are between Foreman & Clark and Travelers Insurance Co. and between the First National Bank and the First Federal Savings & Loan buildings.
News Tribune, Nov. 24, 1922
- Work on the new Tifereth Israel house of worship on 3rd Avenue East and 4th Street was started this week. The Tifereth Israel congregation was organized 29 years ago and has occupied a building at 323 E. Fifth St. during all those years.
- The current vaudeville season in Duluth's Orpheum Theater will end Jan. 6 to make way for a stock company, it was announced yesterday. The stock company, managed by Arthur J. Casey, will appear in Duluth as the Orpheum Players.
