Bygones: In 1982, legislators declined developers' loan request for proposed Ely convention center

News Tribune, Dec. 23, 1982

Nancy Brod, a national official of Montgomery Ward Co., yesterday denied rumors that its Duluth store will be closed. David Whiteside, manager of Ward's Miller Hill Mall store, said he has no idea of the source of the rumor.

Minnesota legislators yesterday decided against a $1 million loan to developers of the proposed Pioneer Lodge and Convention Center in Ely. The Legislature had called a special meeting to review the proposal to build the resort on Shagawa Lake.

News Tribune, Dec. 23, 1922

Children from three Duluth orphanages will be among guests of the Goodfellowship Club in Morgan Park today for the annual Christmas party. Children from Bethany Children's Home, St. James Catholic Orphanage, and the Duluth Orphanage will join the club's family members at the party.

More than 100 members of the alumni of Superior's Nelson Dewey High School attended the annual reunion in the school auditorium last night. Invitations were mailed to all graduates of the school since 1887, the year the school was first organized.