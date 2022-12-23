Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bygones: In 1982, legislators declined developers' loan request for proposed Ely convention center

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
December 23, 2022 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

News Tribune, Dec. 23, 1982

Nancy Brod, a national official of Montgomery Ward Co., yesterday denied rumors that its Duluth store will be closed. David Whiteside, manager of Ward's Miller Hill Mall store, said he has no idea of the source of the rumor.

Minnesota legislators yesterday decided against a $1 million loan to developers of the proposed Pioneer Lodge and Convention Center in Ely. The Legislature had called a special meeting to review the proposal to build the resort on Shagawa Lake.

News Tribune, Dec. 23, 1922

Children from three Duluth orphanages will be among guests of the Goodfellowship Club in Morgan Park today for the annual Christmas party. Children from Bethany Children's Home, St. James Catholic Orphanage, and the Duluth Orphanage will join the club's family members at the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 100 members of the alumni of Superior's Nelson Dewey High School attended the annual reunion in the school auditorium last night. Invitations were mailed to all graduates of the school since 1887, the year the school was first organized.

Related Topics: BYGONESHISTORY
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What to read next
Duluth SNOWSTORM
Local
Blizzard, storm warnings, power outages continue as winds increase Friday
South Shore snowbelt could see more snow into Christmas Day.
December 23, 2022 08:20 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
Duluth News Tribune News Brief
Local
Missing woman found dead of suspected cold exposure
Diane Poole, 71, had been missing since Thursday afternoon.
December 23, 2022 04:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
United States Postal Service
Members Only
Local
Staffing trouble, more packages mean delays for Duluth-area mail, carriers claim
Interviews with a quartet of current and former USPS mail carriers indicate that the Duluth post office is short of workers and is being asked to prioritize e-commerce deliveries over letters.
December 23, 2022 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Duluth News Tribune News Brief
Local
Ashland man found dead, presumably from cold exposure
The man, who was found outside and underdressed for the blustery weather conditions, could not be revived.
December 23, 2022 02:11 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports