Bygones: In 1982, Gov.-elect Rudy Perpich announced U.S. Steel would reopen Minntac

News Tribune, Dec. 2, 1982

Minnesota Governor-elect Rudy Perpich said yesterday U.S. Steel will reopen its Minntac plant in Mountain Iron early next year. Perpich said company officials have told him at least 1,500 employees will go back to work at the plant starting Jan. 16.

The Trans-Superior Yacht Race will start in Duluth next summer, a first-time move that promoters hope will draw more tourists to the city. The race should help local hotels and motels by drawing some 500 crew members to the city for several days.

News Tribune, Dec. 2, 1922

William E. Culkin was elected president of the St. Louis County Historical Society at its organizational meeting yesterday at the Duluth Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Culkin said the society is endorsed by the Minnesota Historical Society and that all county residents are eligible for membership.

Duluth's skating season will officially open tomorrow at Twin Lakes when the West End Skate Club stages its first annual carnival. The Twin Lakes rink is located several blocks from the end of the Seventh Avenue West Incline streetcar line.