Bygones: In 1982, Gov.-elect Perpich announced plan to break tradition, take oath in Hibbing

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

By Dave Ouse
December 14, 2022 07:00 AM
News Tribune, Dec. 14, 1982

Two Duluth firefighters were injured early yesterday while battling a three-alarm blaze that caused $150,000 in damage to a West End building. The building, at 21st Avenue West and Third Street, housed Wolff's Flowers, Stahl's Tea & Coffee Co., and a tailor shop.

Governor-elect Rudy Perpich said yesterday he will break with tradition and take his oath of office as Minnesota's 36th governor in Hibbing. Perpich will be sworn in on Jan. 3 by Minnesota Supreme Court Associate Justice Rosalie Wahl in a ceremony at Hibbing High School.

News Tribune, Dec. 14, 1922

Vacation of the north forty of the town of Hibbing, which contains rich iron ore deposits, is being sought in a District Court petition filed by several mining companies. The petition states the ore, amounting to five million tons, can only be removed by open-pit mining.

Members of the Duluth Lodge of Elks, No. 133, will stage their annual Christmas party for the benefit of Duluth children on Saturday, Dec. 23. More than 1,000 boys and girls are expected to see Santa arrive in a sleigh pulled by a galloping elk.

By Dave Ouse
