Bygones: In 1982, Duluth residents opposed I-35 extension
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
We are part of The Trust Project.
News Tribune, Dec. 8, 1982
- West End residents are planning to revitalize their part of town on their own and possibly build attractions to draw tourists. Some ideas in their plan include a trolley station and a trolley from downtown, a millwork center, historical storefronts and handicraft shops.
- Some residents of South Street in Duluth voiced their opposition to the extension of Interstate 35 to 26th Avenue East at a public hearing last night. They argued that they will lose their "million-dollar view" of Lake Superior if the freeway is extended.
News Tribune, Dec. 8, 1922
- Duluth is in the running to host the 1923 annual rowing regatta of the National Association of Amateur Oarsmen. When the city hosted the event in 1916, an estimated 50,000 visitors were in town during the week.
- A committee has been formed to determine available sites to build a large Jewish social center in Duluth. According to Charles Oreckovsky, committee secretary, the building will be the center of Jewish social life in the city.
The city could use a Department of Energy award to make water flow uphill more economically.
George Ortiz is accused of stabbing Phillip Dewey Bergquist multiple times before rolling him into the Red River in North Dakota.
Affected News Tribune subscribers can still read the newspaper online at epaper.duluthnewstribune.com.
The contractor producing the plates believes the Northland bands are the first entities, anywhere, to produce official license plates to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.