99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, March 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bygones: In 1982, Bayfront development plans took shape

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, March 31, 1983

  • A group of Duluth investors called the Bayfront Park Development Association is planning to build an $18 million park and tourist center near the Arena-Auditorium. The project could include a restaurant, marina, public recreation center, and the Lake Superior Center, an $11 million visitors' facility.
  • Reach-All Manufacturing and Engineering Co. of Duluth has been awarded a $350,000 contract to provide 23 aerial devices to a Taiwan electric utility. Reach-All was founded in 1961 and makes aerial devices, digger-derricks, and truck-mounted hydraulic cranes.

News Tribune, March 31, 1923

  • Transfer of the Kincade Mercantile Co. property at 1830 W. Michigan St. in Duluth to Enger & Olson, the West End furniture dealer, was announced yesterday. The property will be used by Enger & Olson for warehouse purposes, eliminating the need for four current warehouses.
  • Announcement of a summer public relations program to attract tourists was made yesterday by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce. The erection of road signs and billboards will be the principal plan, but installation of a radio broadcasting station is also being considered.
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
File: Pete Stauber
Local
Republican energy package, including Stauber's mine permit reform bill, passes House
March 30, 2023 06:52 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
people gather on bridge deck of oceangoing ship
Local
Indian crew of first ship welcomed in ceremony
March 30, 2023 05:15 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
082521.N.DNT.FARM.C04.jpg
Local
Northland families receive Century Farm honor
March 30, 2023 02:53 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Gabrielle Giffords
Minnesota
Walz, Giffords call on Minnesota lawmakers to pass gun control measures
March 30, 2023 05:44 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
A woman mixing a drink while standing behind a bar inside of a restaurant
Business
Duluth bars, restaurants add more booze-free drinks
March 31, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
Xander Little
Members Only
Northland Outdoors
Archery in schools program hits its mark in Minnesota
March 31, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
small brown and white bird perched on branch
Northland Outdoors
Northland Nature: Song sparrows migrate in early spring
March 31, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Larry Weber