Bygones: In 1923, Superior eyed removal of wooden sidewalks
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, Feb. 27, 1983
- In the closest American Birkebeiner finish ever, Austrian Rudi Kapeller beat two fellow Europeans by two tenths of a second yesterday. Kapeller finished the 50-kilometer course in 2 hours, 1 minute, and 14.2 seconds, just ahead of Swedes Lars Frykberg and Ola Hassis.
- The dropout rate at Superior Senior High School has been lower since some students were offered the chance to mix job experience with studies. Thirty students are entered in the Youth Initiative Project, where they split their time between classes and work.
News Tribune, Feb. 27, 1923
- At a meeting of 40 prominent Duluth businessmen at the Kitchi Gammi Club last evening, plans for financing Duluth's newest hotel were completed. The $300,000 hotel, to be built at 12th Avenue East and London Road, should be ready for the 1924 tourist season.
- A motion to remove old wooden sidewalks and replace them with walks of concrete construction will be discussed at tonight's Superior City Council meeting. According to Commissioner John Schafer, $50,000 would be spent on the sidewalk replacement program this year.