Bygones: In 1923, houses torn down to build West Duluth Memorial Park
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).
News Tribune, Aug. 11, 1983
- Work is scheduled to resume today at many building sites around Duluth after striking construction laborers reached contract settlements with 10 contractors yesterday. But the laborers' 16-day strike is continuing against five other contractors who didn't sign the agreements.
- The second leg of the 540-mile Tour of Minnesota bicycle race ended yesterday in West Duluth, and the third leg begins at 9 a.m. today in Canal Park. Among riders from Duluth, the top finisher yesterday was Scott Hanson, who is in 26th place.
News Tribune, Aug. 11, 1923
- Thousands of Duluthians joined millions of Americans yesterday afternoon at memorial services for President Warren G. Harding. About 7,000 people attended services at six Duluth locations, and thousands more, unable to gain admission, stood outside the doors in silent tribute.
- Two houses at the corner of Grand Avenue and 55th Avenue West are being torn down for the expansion of the West Duluth Memorial Park. Later, trees will be planted and other features will be added for the beautification of the park.
