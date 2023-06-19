Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bygones: In 1922, inspector said 24 miners died that year in St. Louis County

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, June 19, 1983

Over the last ten years in Eveleth, the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame has never equaled its opening-year attendance of 21,968 visitors and has averaged just over 17,200 per year. Hall officials would like to see about 25,000 visitors a year.

On May 26, Duluth city councilors tentatively approved a $2 million loan guarantee for Wheat Motor Co. to build a motorhome factory in Duluth. Now some councilors are expressing concern about the risks involved with the loan.

News Tribune, June 19, 1923

A committee representing residents of New Duluth and Gary told the Duluth City Council last night that an inadequate water supply is causing problems in their neighborhoods. They said houses have burned down recently because of a lack of water pressure.

St. Louis County mines employed 9,863 men during 1922, according to the annual report of Ed Smith, state mine inspector for the county. The report also states that 24 miners lost their lives during the year and 16 were seriously injured.

By Dave Ouse
