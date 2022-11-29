Bygones: In 1922, excavation on new St. Louis County Jail offered jobs for men

News Tribune, Nov. 29, 1982

A turn-of-the-century flavor was captured yesterday at the Duluth Depot with the help of The Back in Time Players. Once a month until June, this group of 43 Duluthians will step out of the present into their 1910 roles and mingle with museum patrons.

There will be more places to buy Christmas trees in Minnesota this year as more lots are being opened. Minnesota's Christmas tree farmers, located mainly in the east-central part of the state, harvested about one million trees during the peak of this year's season.

News Tribune, Nov. 29, 1922

A substantial amount of coal, enough to meet Duluth's needs for the winter, is in transit via the Great Lakes. Local vesselmen said yesterday coal shipments already received in the Duluth-Superior harbor plus those on the way will total 5.5 million tons.

Employment for many men will be available beginning today when excavation work is scheduled to start on Duluth's new St. Louis County Jail. The jail, adjacent to the courthouse, will be modern throughout, with separate cells for men, women, and juveniles.