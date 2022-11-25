Bygones: In 1922, Duluth prepped for social event of the season
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, Nov. 25, 1982
- The Minnesota Supreme Court this week agreed to hear Duluth's challenge of a District Court ruling allowing developers of the Ridgewood Mall in Hermantown to proceed with the project. The Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments in the case in March or April.
- Rates for dumping garbage in Duluth's sanitary landfill and the WLSSD waste processing plant will increase 16% next year. Local garbage haulers are angry about the increase, claiming mismanagement, overstaffing, and overpricing are the main reasons for the boost.
News Tribune, Nov. 25, 1922
- Duluth Postmaster Thomas E. Considine said yesterday the post office's campaign, which began three months ago, to have every home and business install mail receptacles is succeeding. Today, 93% of Duluth homes and 59% of businesses have mailboxes.
- Duluthians are getting ready for the Charity Ball, the social event of the season, in the ballroom of the Spalding Hotel next Tuesday evening. Every woman wears her most brilliant attire to the ball, which formally opens the winter social season.
