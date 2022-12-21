Bygones: In 1922, District Court jury found Railroad Administration responsible for 1918 fire

News Tribune, Dec. 21, 1982

Reserve Mining Co. has rejected a proposal to put employees on a four-day workweek in order to call back more workers when the company resumes operations Jan. 2. Union officials say the proposal could have provided employment for another 200 workers.

A measure to reduce speed limits around Duluth elementary and junior high schools was tabled yesterday by city councilors. The measure was proposed by the city administration and the Duluth Police Department and was endorsed in a petition signed by about 700 Piedmont Heights residents.

News Tribune, Dec. 21, 1922

A District Court jury yesterday found the U.S. Railroad Administration responsible for the 1918 fire that destroyed property in the Woodland area near Duluth. Legal actions involving nearly $4 million have been instituted by residents who suffered losses from the fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Holiday sales in Duluth have been improving, indicating the city is on the road to a prosperous era, according to Duluth Retail Merchants' Association Secretary George Peterson. "People seem to have regained their old-time confidence in the future," Mr. Peterson said yesterday.