SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, December 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bygones: In 1922, District Court jury found Railroad Administration responsible for 1918 fire

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
December 21, 2022 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

News Tribune, Dec. 21, 1982

Reserve Mining Co. has rejected a proposal to put employees on a four-day workweek in order to call back more workers when the company resumes operations Jan. 2. Union officials say the proposal could have provided employment for another 200 workers.

A measure to reduce speed limits around Duluth elementary and junior high schools was tabled yesterday by city councilors. The measure was proposed by the city administration and the Duluth Police Department and was endorsed in a petition signed by about 700 Piedmont Heights residents.

News Tribune, Dec. 21, 1922

A District Court jury yesterday found the U.S. Railroad Administration responsible for the 1918 fire that destroyed property in the Woodland area near Duluth. Legal actions involving nearly $4 million have been instituted by residents who suffered losses from the fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Holiday sales in Duluth have been improving, indicating the city is on the road to a prosperous era, according to Duluth Retail Merchants' Association Secretary George Peterson. "People seem to have regained their old-time confidence in the future," Mr. Peterson said yesterday.

Related Topics: BYGONESHISTORY
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What to read next
SolarGettyImages-901479006.jpg
Local
Duluth garners $1 million in federal funding to explore solar energy options
The city could use a Department of Energy award to make water flow uphill more economically.
December 21, 2022 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
A man in an orange jail jumpsuit with a chin-strap beard and goatee sits in a courtroom.
Local
Men who accused another in fatal stabbing of Ashland man may be the killers, defense argues
George Ortiz is accused of stabbing Phillip Dewey Bergquist multiple times before rolling him into the Red River in North Dakota.
December 21, 2022 02:59 PM
 · 
By  April Baumgarten
21dec18_0988.jpg
Local
Wednesday print edition delayed due to USPS delivery issues
Affected News Tribune subscribers can still read the newspaper online at epaper.duluthnewstribune.com.
December 21, 2022 02:58 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kevin Dupuis, right, the Chairman of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, holds up his new Missing and Murdered Indigenious Relatives tribal license plate given to him by Roger Smith during a ceremony
Local
Fond du Lac, Bois Forte bands unveil tribal license plates raising MMIR awareness
The contractor producing the plates believes the Northland bands are the first entities, anywhere, to produce official license plates to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.
December 21, 2022 12:09 PM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler