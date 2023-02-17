Bygones: Holiday Mall expanded in 1983
News Tribune, Feb. 17, 1983
- Mark Skrotzki, a Colorado engineer hired to examine Duluth's freeway proposal, said yesterday there's not enough traffic to justify extending Interstate 35 or building a parkway around downtown. The City Council is currently considering how far beyond Mesaba Avenue to extend the freeway.
- Holiday Mall owners and city officials yesterday officially kicked off a $2.5 million expansion and renovation of the downtown Duluth shopping mall. The city is providing nearly $1 million to the project for skywalk construction and other public improvements.
News Tribune, Feb. 17, 1923
- Bids will be called by the Hibbing Board of Education this week for a pipe organ for the new high school auditorium. With the installation of the organ, the auditorium will be one of the most completely furnished in the region.
- Duluth's sixth annual Over-the-Top Dinner will be held Wednesday, Feb. 28, at the Spalding Hotel, it was announced yesterday. The event, which brings together all civic organizations of the city, will this year include representatives of organizations from Superior and the Iron Range.