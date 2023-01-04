99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bygones: Gov. Rudy Perpich sworn in 40 years ago in Hibbing

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

By Dave Ouse
January 04, 2023 07:00 AM
News Tribune, Jan. 4, 1983

  • Rudy Perpich was sworn in as the 36th governor of the state of Minnesota yesterday in a ceremony held at the Hibbing High School auditorium. The event was a homecoming for Perpich, who graduated from Hibbing High School in 1946.
  • Duluth Mayor John Fedo gave his annual State of the City address last night at the Radisson Hotel. Fedo said Duluth is in good financial shape despite federal and state government cutbacks in aid to cities, high unemployment rates, and massive layoffs.

News Tribune, Jan. 4, 1923

  • The St. Louis County Board yesterday approved a $1,440 appropriation for the county War Records Commission to continue compiling information on veterans. The commission is reportedly the only place where information on servicemen from the county who served in the World War can be obtained.
  • Superior pastors have named next Sunday "Go to Church" Sunday, the day selected for everyone to attend services. The pastors have declared there will be no possible excuse for people not to attend church next Sunday.
