Bygones: Gamble's Home Improvement Center in Superior closed 40 years ago
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
We are part of The Trust Project.
News Tribune, Nov. 28, 1982
- Questions about whether Duluth high school students are taking all the classes they need are prompting school officials to consider new graduation requirements. Duluth School Board members are reviewing required and elective courses for the district's 3,500 high school students.
- The parent company of Gamble's Home Improvement Center in Superior's Belknap Plaza will close the store shortly after Christmas, laying off eight employees. The Superior Gamble's opened 36 years ago and was located at 1512 Tower Ave.
News Tribune, Nov. 28, 1922
- The Duluth City Council will seek a legal interpretation of the will of the late A.M. Miller, who bequeathed the city $600,000 for a hospital. City Attorney J.B. Richards said yesterday the will's language which gives a trust fund to the city is "rather confusing."
- About 5,000 people are expected at the Morgan Park clubhouse tonight for the third night of the indoor carnival, which raises money to pay for a Christmas party for neighborhood children. Saturday night's event attracted 5,000 people and 3,000 attended last night.
The city could use a Department of Energy award to make water flow uphill more economically.
George Ortiz is accused of stabbing Phillip Dewey Bergquist multiple times before rolling him into the Red River in North Dakota.
Affected News Tribune subscribers can still read the newspaper online at epaper.duluthnewstribune.com.
The contractor producing the plates believes the Northland bands are the first entities, anywhere, to produce official license plates to raise awareness of missing and murdered Indigenous persons.