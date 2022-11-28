SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bygones: Gamble's Home Improvement Center in Superior closed 40 years ago

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library.

By Dave Ouse
November 28, 2022 07:00 AM
News Tribune, Nov. 28, 1982

  • Questions about whether Duluth high school students are taking all the classes they need are prompting school officials to consider new graduation requirements. Duluth School Board members are reviewing required and elective courses for the district's 3,500 high school students.
  • The parent company of Gamble's Home Improvement Center in Superior's Belknap Plaza will close the store shortly after Christmas, laying off eight employees. The Superior Gamble's opened 36 years ago and was located at 1512 Tower Ave.

News Tribune, Nov. 28, 1922

  • The Duluth City Council will seek a legal interpretation of the will of the late A.M. Miller, who bequeathed the city $600,000 for a hospital. City Attorney J.B. Richards said yesterday the will's language which gives a trust fund to the city is "rather confusing."
  • About 5,000 people are expected at the Morgan Park clubhouse tonight for the third night of the indoor carnival, which raises money to pay for a Christmas party for neighborhood children. Saturday night's event attracted 5,000 people and 3,000 attended last night.
By Dave Ouse
