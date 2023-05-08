Bygones: Freighter Worrell Clarkson arrived in Duluth for the first time 100 years ago
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, May 8, 1983
- Construction is expected to begin in early June on the Grand Rapids Central Square shopping mall, which will bring about 35 businesses and 150 jobs into the city's downtown. The mall project has been in the works for about five years.
- A committee set up in 1979 to monitor management of the newly created Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is being disbanded. When the committee's authorization runs out on June 30, it is expected to be scrapped because of the state's money troubles.
News Tribune, May 8, 1923
- After fighting its way through fields of ice for three days, the new freighter Worrell Clarkson arrived in Duluth yesterday on its maiden trip. The Clarkson, which launched at Toledo on March 17, is the last word in modern steamship construction.
- "Play ball" will be heard again at Duluth's Athletic Park this Friday when the Duluth baseball team, managed by Darby O'Brien, meets Judge Brady's Hibbing team. Duluth Mayor Samuel Snively will be at the park to throw out the first pitch.
