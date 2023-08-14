Bygones: Foreclosures surged in Northland 40 years ago
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).
News Tribune, Aug. 14, 1983
- Despite half-empty airplanes, Midstate Airlines officials say their effort to tap Duluth's air-travel market is on target after a year of operating in the city. Tomorrow marks the first anniversary of the 12-plane regional airline's service to the Duluth International Airport.
- Mortgage foreclosures in St. Louis and Douglas counties are increasing as jobless workers exhaust unemployment benefits and fall behind on house payments. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Department conducted 92 foreclosure sales in the first half of 1983.
News Tribune, Aug. 14, 1923
- The Standard Oil Company of Indiana announced yesterday it will reduce the price of gasoline by 6.6 cents a gallon throughout its entire territory. That will bring the Duluth price from 23.8 cents a gallon to 17.2 cents a gallon.
- Tentative plans are being made for the erection of a new contagious disease hospital in Duluth. It will replace the present hospital, which is reportedly very unsanitary, with inadequate ventilation, water supplied from a shallow well, and no system of sewage disposal.
