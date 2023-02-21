Bygones: 'Fancy skating' came to Duluth Curling Club 100 years ago
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, Feb. 21, 1983
- UMD's basketball team defeated Southwest State 103-83 last night to earn at least a tie for its second straight Northern Intercollegiate Championship. Chris Neumann, UMD's 6-foot, 5-inch guard, scored 27 points before the crowd of 4,124 fans at the UMD Phy Ed Building.
- A leaky roof caused the Thrifty Scot Motel, 909 Cottonwood Ave. in Duluth Heights, to close this past weekend because of extensive water damage. Customers who had reservations were referred to the Prime Rate Motel, where accommodations had been made for them.
News Tribune, Feb. 21, 1923
- The Duluth Curling Club has been decorated to resemble old Russia in preparation for the Junior League Ice Carnival, which opens tonight. There will be an exhibition of fancy skating and a costume parade, and featured skaters Verne and Vera Montgomery will perform at 9:45 p.m.
- Thirty of Duluth's best chess players will be in the West Duluth YMCA tonight for the forming of the Duluth Chess Club. William Honigmann, winner of the citywide chess championship which was recently completed, will be presented with a silver loving cup.