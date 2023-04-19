Bygones: Eveleth Elks' Building collapsed 100 years ago
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, April 19, 1983
- Duluth city councilors yesterday gave the go-ahead to Mayor John Fedo's plan to reconstruct downtown streets with bricks. Construction on the $4.9 million redevelopment project, which includes utility improvements, landscaping, and new street signs and lights, is expected to be finished by December.
- The Incan Superior made its 1,000th voyage between Superior and Thunder Bay, Ontario, yesterday, passing under Duluth's Aerial Bridge at 6:45 p.m. The Incan carries cargo in railroad boxcars, and has been shuttling between Superior and Thunder Bay since 1974.
News Tribune, April 19, 1923
- Work on Duluth's municipal zoo will begin within a few days when $1,600 worth of fencing will be erected by city crews. The city has also proposed the construction of an artificial pond for swans on the property.
- Several workers miraculously escaped injury yesterday when the new Eveleth Elks' Building, under construction for two months, almost completely collapsed. While plasterers and painters were at work, the first-floor ceiling suddenly cracked and fell, followed by the crumbling of the north and south walls.
