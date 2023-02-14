Bygones: Eveleth apartment building exploded in 1983
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, Feb. 14, 1983
- John Harju of Two Harbors won his second straight Circle Superior Ski Classic cross-country marathon yesterday in Superior. Harju pulled past Steve Harrington in the final 200 yards and won by nine seconds at the finish line on Barkers Island.
- Fire that destroyed an Eveleth apartment building last weekend was caused by a gas explosion, fire officials said yesterday. The explosion ripped through the two-story wooden building about 4:25 a.m. and woke the seven residents, who all escaped without injury.
News Tribune, Feb. 14, 1923
- The Duluth Board of Education last night adopted a resolution asking for $175,000 to make improvements and additions to the Lincoln, Bryant, and Cooper schools. A bond issue was suggested as the means of financing the project.
- About 200 Lakeside residents attended last night's Duluth City Council meeting to protest the planned erection of a natural gas tank at 40th Avenue East and Cook Street. The council adopted a resolution providing for further consideration of the gas tank location.
