Bygones: Elderly elephant came to Duluth Armory 100 years ago
News Tribune, Jan. 21, 1983
- A collection of old Bibles, some very rare, has been presented to UMD by the Northern Bible Society to recognize Rev. Henry Ramseyer, collector of the books. A public open house will be held tomorrow, and some of the Bibles will be on display.
- Gov. Rudy Perpich said yesterday he may phase out the tuition reciprocity agreement due to budget shortfalls. The agreement allows students in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and North and South Dakota to attend public colleges in their non-residential state at the residential tuition rate.
News Tribune, Jan. 21, 1923
- Duluth Mayor S.F. Snively has promised to have city workers plant trees and shrubs in city parks and along boulevards this year to beautify the city. An allotment of $7,500 has been included in the city budget for planting about 4,000 trees.
- John R. Agee's All-Star Indoor Circus will visit the Duluth Armory next month with its herd of three elephants. Agee said yesterday one of the three, "Old Mary," is 103 years old, making her the oldest elephant in the United States.
