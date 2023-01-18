Bygones: East Hillside food shelf opened 40 years ago
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
We are part of The Trust Project.
News Tribune, Jan. 18, 1983
- Volunteers for the Duluth Emergency Food Shelves cut the ribbon yesterday on a new East Hillside center, expected to serve about 1,000 families by spring. Food Shelf-East is located at 26 S. 12th Ave. E., the former Food Stamp office.
- National Steel Corp. officials said yesterday 650 to 700 laid-off workers could be called back to the firm's Keewatin taconite plant in April. But they also said the plant could possibly be closed permanently within six to nine months.
News Tribune, Jan. 18, 1923
- Duluth Fire Chief Joseph Randall's current annual report states the department responded to 440 fires and false alarms in 1922 with a total property loss of $308,885. Chief Randall also reports that modern motor firefighting equipment has almost entirely supplanted horse-drawn vehicles.
- The Kelley-Duluth football team could possibly be a member of the United States Professional Football League next season. The Duluth team has been invited to send a representative to the annual meeting of the league this weekend in Chicago.
The Wildcat Sanctuary is the new permanent home of four young lions who were bred to be pets in war-torn Ukraine. The cubs joined over 125 other big cats at the Sandstone facility.
Larry Race maintains his innocence even after being convicted in 1983 for the murder of his wife, Debbie Race.
Also in today’s episode, a group of lion cubs from Ukraine find a new home in Minnesota.
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.