Bygones: East Hillside food shelf opened 40 years ago

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
January 18, 2023 07:00 AM
News Tribune, Jan. 18, 1983

  • Volunteers for the Duluth Emergency Food Shelves cut the ribbon yesterday on a new East Hillside center, expected to serve about 1,000 families by spring. Food Shelf-East is located at 26 S. 12th Ave. E., the former Food Stamp office.
  • National Steel Corp. officials said yesterday 650 to 700 laid-off workers could be called back to the firm's Keewatin taconite plant in April. But they also said the plant could possibly be closed permanently within six to nine months.

News Tribune, Jan. 18, 1923

  • Duluth Fire Chief Joseph Randall's current annual report states the department responded to 440 fires and false alarms in 1922 with a total property loss of $308,885. Chief Randall also reports that modern motor firefighting equipment has almost entirely supplanted horse-drawn vehicles.
  • The Kelley-Duluth football team could possibly be a member of the United States Professional Football League next season. The Duluth team has been invited to send a representative to the annual meeting of the league this weekend in Chicago.
Related Topics: BYGONESHISTORY
By Dave Ouse
