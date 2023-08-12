Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bygones: Duluth's Tifereth Israel Synagogue dedicated 100 years ago

By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, Aug. 12, 1983

  • U.S. District Judge Donald Alsop decided yesterday not to halt construction of the Interstate 35 extension through downtown Duluth. Lakeshore Bypass Committee members had asked Alsop for a temporary injunction to stop construction on the extension until their lawsuit challenging the project was resolved.
  • The Duluth International Airport has received approval of a $1.7 million Federal Aviation Administration grant for safety improvement projects. The money will be used to complete construction of a catch basin to prevent fuel spills from flowing into Rice Lake and for upgrading taxiways.

News Tribune, Aug. 12, 1923

  • Duluthians of the Jewish faith will take part in the formal dedication of Tifereth Israel Synagogue, Fourth Street and Third Avenue East, at 2 p.m. today. Construction on the synagogue started last November, and the finishing touches were just completed last week.
  • Virginia residents are getting ready to welcome the delegates to the 47th annual state convention of the Women's Christian Temperance Union, to be held Aug. 21-24. The convention is expected to bring approximately 200 women to the city.
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023). He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
