Bygones: Duluth's parking ordinance took effect 100 years ago

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).

By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, July 28, 1983

  • The U.S. Justice Department has asked Congress to allow the Bureau of Prisons to spend $1.2 million this year on renovating Duluth Air Base buildings for the proposed federal prison. The prison is expected to employ 125 people, most of them from Duluth.
  • As many as 300 cyclists are expected for the second annual Radisson/Pepsi Challenge Cycling Classic in Duluth this weekend. The criterium races will be held on closed street courses in the West End on Saturday and on the downtown waterfront on Sunday.

News Tribune, July 28, 1923

  • The Duluth, Missabe & Northern Railway is discontinuing two of its daily passenger trains between Duluth and Virginia. Railroad officials say the 14 auto buses that operate daily on the paved road between Duluth and Virginia have taken passengers away from the railroad.
  • Duluth's new parking ordinance, which was implemented to reduce congestion in the downtown district, goes into effect today. Among other changes, the ordinance bans parking on all downtown avenues that have streetcar tracks and limits parking on Superior Street to 20 minutes.
He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
