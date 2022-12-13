SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bygones: Duluth's newest golf club, Ridgeview, planned 9-hole expansion in 1922

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

By Dave Ouse
December 13, 2022 07:00 AM
News Tribune, Dec. 13, 1982

A light plane plunged through the ice of Schultz Lake, about 17 miles north of Duluth, after landing yesterday. Arthur Maturi, the pilot and lone occupant of the plane, was uninjured but took a dunking, according to witnesses.

Duluth Transit Authority Union employees approved a contract package yesterday which had been called "the final offer" by management. The employees — 91 drivers and 21 mechanics — met in a three-hour closed-door session where the contract offer was approved by a vote of 82-30.

News Tribune, Dec. 13, 1922

E.G. Bush was elected president of Duluth's Ridgeview Golf Club at a meeting last night. Members of the city's newest golf club expect to begin work on the additional nine holes this summer and also start making improvements to the present nine holes.

A healthy growth of the Boy Scout movement in Duluth is indicated in a recently released annual report of the Duluth Council of Boy Scouts. During 1922, according to the report, membership increased from 616 to 773, a net increase of 157 scouts.

