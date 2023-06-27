Bygones: Duluth's McDougall Terminal building opened 100 year ago
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, June 27, 1983
- A Michigan congressman is pushing for special permission that would allow two 900-passenger ships to cruise the Great Lakes. He said the ships could link Mackinac Island with other Great Lakes ports and bring 2,000 seasonal jobs to the depressed region.
- Tom Waitrovich won the 40th Reidar Lund Memorial Skyline golf tournament at Enger Park yesterday with a 54-hole tournament record 12-under-par 204. Defending champion Steve Stojevich and Corky Erickson, a grandson of the late Reidar Lund, tied for second at 3-under 213.
News Tribune, June 27, 1923
- The new McDougall Terminal building in Duluth will be open for public inspection and a reception tonight from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. There will be dancing to music furnished by the American Legion band, and officers of the terminal will conduct tours.
- The Coleman, a new derrick boat, was launched yesterday afternoon by the Marine Iron & Shipbuilding Company of Duluth. The ship, which is 147 feet long and carries a 23-ton derrick, is the first all-steel boat to be built by the company.
