Bygones: Duluth's McDougall Terminal building opened 100 year ago

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, June 27, 1983

  • A Michigan congressman is pushing for special permission that would allow two 900-passenger ships to cruise the Great Lakes. He said the ships could link Mackinac Island with other Great Lakes ports and bring 2,000 seasonal jobs to the depressed region.
  • Tom Waitrovich won the 40th Reidar Lund Memorial Skyline golf tournament at Enger Park yesterday with a 54-hole tournament record 12-under-par 204. Defending champion Steve Stojevich and Corky Erickson, a grandson of the late Reidar Lund, tied for second at 3-under 213.

News Tribune, June 27, 1923

  • The new McDougall Terminal building in Duluth will be open for public inspection and a reception tonight from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. There will be dancing to music furnished by the American Legion band, and officers of the terminal will conduct tours.
  • The Coleman, a new derrick boat, was launched yesterday afternoon by the Marine Iron & Shipbuilding Company of Duluth. The ship, which is 147 feet long and carries a 23-ton derrick, is the first all-steel boat to be built by the company.
