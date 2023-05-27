99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bygones: Duluth's Highland Supper Club closed 40 years ago

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, May 27, 1983

  • The first debate of the political season for Duluth mayoral candidates was held yesterday at Northland Country Club. Candidates Brooks Anderson, incumbent John Fedo, Wayne Gilbert and Shirley Swain succinctly outlined their platforms and answered questions.
  • A new restaurant will replace the Highland Supper Club, one of Duluth's premier restaurants, its owner said yesterday. The Highland was closed this week after 2 ½ years of financial losses, and it will reopen in November under a new name.

News Tribune, May 27, 1923

  • Fourteen Duluth Boy Scouts headed to the Auto Club grounds at Pike Lake yesterday morning to plant trees and learn lessons on forestry. One hundred trees were planted at the entrance and along the road that leads to the lakeshore.
  • Capt. Henry Cleveland, manager of the Duluth Park Board, said yesterday the city is not prepared for the large number of tourists he expects this summer. He said only $1,200 has been spent this year to prepare the city's three tourist campsites.
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
Aerial view of Black Beach
Local
Northlandia: North Shore's hottest beach is made of mining pollution
May 27, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Pedestrians navigate debris from storm damage on the road at Brighton Beach in Duluth on Jan. 27, 2018. Large waves from a storm the previous day damaged the park road that runs along the Lake Superior shore.
Local
Duluth to resume work on Brighton Beach renovation
May 26, 2023 09:44 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A dog is rescued from a lake by two fire department members using a personal watercraft.
Local
Duluth firefighters rescue dog who plunged 30 feet off cliff into Lake Superior
May 26, 2023 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Golf guide wings.jpg
Sports
Tee off with the News Tribune's 2023 Golf Guide
May 26, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lake Superior
Local
Weekly Wave: We got tag-teamed by Lake Superior and Mother Nature
May 26, 2023 01:09 PM
 · 
By  Rick Lubbers
Three young light-skinned children stand holding hands in a black-and-white photo taken circa 1945. Two girls about six years old wear thigh-length coats; a boy about four years old wears a dark suit.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: Rare photos show very young Bob Dylan in northern Minnesota
May 25, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
DSC02577.jpg
Local
News Tribune honors 17th annual 20 Under 40 class
May 26, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports