Bygones: Duluth's Highland Supper Club closed 40 years ago
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, May 27, 1983
- The first debate of the political season for Duluth mayoral candidates was held yesterday at Northland Country Club. Candidates Brooks Anderson, incumbent John Fedo, Wayne Gilbert and Shirley Swain succinctly outlined their platforms and answered questions.
- A new restaurant will replace the Highland Supper Club, one of Duluth's premier restaurants, its owner said yesterday. The Highland was closed this week after 2 ½ years of financial losses, and it will reopen in November under a new name.
News Tribune, May 27, 1923
- Fourteen Duluth Boy Scouts headed to the Auto Club grounds at Pike Lake yesterday morning to plant trees and learn lessons on forestry. One hundred trees were planted at the entrance and along the road that leads to the lakeshore.
- Capt. Henry Cleveland, manager of the Duluth Park Board, said yesterday the city is not prepared for the large number of tourists he expects this summer. He said only $1,200 has been spent this year to prepare the city's three tourist campsites.
