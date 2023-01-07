Bygones: Duluth's Grant Elementary School reopened 40 years ago
News Tribune, Jan. 7, 1983
- Grant Elementary School, 1027 N. Eighth Ave. E. in Duluth, reopened to students yesterday after completion of a major remodeling project. The building was 64 years old last spring when the Duluth School Board began a $1.4 million facelift.
- An estimated 50 additional acres of Chequamegon National Forest land will be cleared for the Navy's Project ELF submarine communications center at Clam Lake. The additional land is needed because the center is now considered a permanent installation and not a test site.
News Tribune, Jan. 7, 1923
- Plans to build a public hospital in northern St. Louis County were discussed at a meeting in Eveleth this week. A permanent committee was formed to continue efforts to get the Minnesota Legislature to pass an act funding the project.
- A meeting was held in Virginia yesterday to discuss preliminary plans for forming an Iron Range Choral Society. The chorus would give concerts with the Range Symphony Orchestra and would be led by Luigi Lombardi, conductor of the orchestra.
