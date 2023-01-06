Bygones: Duluth's first Piggly Wiggly opened 100 years ago
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, Jan. 6, 1983
- About 900 employees of Hibbing Taconite Co. will be laid off for 11 weeks starting Jan. 29 because of low demand for taconite pellets. The remaining 300 workers will maintain the heating system, plow snow, and perform other maintenance tasks.
- Former Olympian Jim Denney, along with Jeff Broman and Mark Johnson, are among contenders for the 78th annual Duluth City Ski Jumping Championship title Sunday at Chester Bowl. Denney won the city crown in 1980, the same year he competed in the Winter Olympics.
News Tribune, Jan. 6, 1923
- The first Piggly Wiggly store in Duluth will open today at 130-132 W. First St. A carnation and a carryall bag for shopping will be given to each customer, and each child visiting the store will receive a Piggly Wiggly balloon.
- Members of the Duluth School Board will confer with three architectural firms tonight concerning plans for the remodeling of Duluth Central High School. Board members last night characterized the condition of the school as "intolerable, serious and in a bad state of affairs."
