Bygones: Duluth's emergency jobs program resurrected 40 years ago
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, June 2, 1983
- On the first day of Duluth's emergency jobs program yesterday, about 250 people applied for 400 temporary positions. Mayor John Fedo initiated the program last year, and it is now being resurrected because Duluth's unemployment rate has soared to 16.8%.
- Legislation to rename the Arrowhead Bridge between Duluth and Superior the Richard I. Bong Memorial Bridge was approved by the Wisconsin Assembly yesterday. Bong, a World War II flying hero, shot down 40 enemy planes and received the Congressional Medal of Honor.
News Tribune, June 2, 1923
- The steamer McBeth is scheduled to dock at the McDougall Terminal today with a cargo of 340 automobiles, the largest number ever carried on Lake Superior. The cargo consists of Overlands and Willys-Knights, consigned to the Mutual Auto Company, 304 E. Superior St.
- Everything is complete for tomorrow's formal opening of the Duluth Auto Club clubhouse and grounds at Pike Lake, according to George Fairley, club secretary. Workers have been busy making repairs on the clubhouse, walks, roads, and beach.
