Bygones: Duluth's Brighton Beach named 100 years ago

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, July 3, 1983

  • The DM&IR Railway docks in West Duluth will initiate a new era this summer when 1,000-foot ore carriers begin loading there. The railroad has nearly finished a two-year project that includes construction of a "ship-loader" at Dock 6, the easternmost dock at 35th Avenue West.
  • A 2,500-mile arctic adventure that began on dogsled last December in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, will end with a 1,500-mile raft trip through an Alaskan summer. Will Steger and Bob Mantell will travel by raft down the Koyukuk and Yukon rivers to the Bering Sea.

News Tribune, July 3, 1923

  • Brighton Beach was the name decided upon by the Duluth City Council yesterday for the site east of the Lester River. The name was proposed by Mayor Snively after one councilor suggested that the beach be named after the mayor.
  • Arrangements were concluded yesterday for the Fourth of July picnic at Fond du Lac, which is sponsored by the West Duluth American Legion post. Picnickers will leave West Duluth tomorrow morning on the steamer Rotarian, and activities will commence when the crowd has assembled.
By Dave Ouse
