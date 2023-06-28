Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Wednesday, June 28

Bygones: Duluth Zoo bear cage planned 100 years ago

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, June 28, 1983

  • More than 750 people picked up job applications at Duluth City Hall yesterday for work at the new federal minimum-security prison proposed for the city. The Federal Bureau of Prisons has recommended the Duluth Air Force Base as the site for a 500-bed prison.
  • More jobs in the construction and trade industries helped lower Douglas County's unemployment rate to 15.9% in May, down from 17.5% the month before. Meanwhile, Wisconsin's unemployment rate in May hovered near 11 percent for a fourth consecutive month.

News Tribune, June 28, 1923

  • A boys' industrial home, where wayward youth of St. Louis County can be placed by the juvenile courts, will be built at the county work farm. Boys placed at the industrial home will be instructed in farming, dairying, mechanical work, and basic educational subjects.
  • The West Duluth Business Men's Club last night voted to build a large bear cage at the Duluth Zoo at a cost of $1,800. Bert Onsgard, chairman of the club's zoo committee, said the cage will be 40 feet long and made of iron and concrete.
