Bygones: Duluth Telly Savalas commercials aired 40 years ago

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, May 4, 1983

  • Paulucci Enterprises, Jeno Paulucci's investment company, announced plans yesterday to build a $500 million office-housing-recreation complex called Heathrow in central Florida. Paulucci Enterprises owns Heathrow Land Development Corp., which intends to build 4,325 housing units in the complex.
  • The tourism commercials for Duluth that actor Telly Savalas recorded last year will be broadcast beginning next week on Twin Cities radio and television stations. The Duluth Convention and Visitors Bureau is spending $60,000 on the ads, hoping they will attract tourists this summer.

News Tribune, May 4, 1923

  • Thirty-two boats, headed for the Duluth-Superior harbor, passed Sault Ste. Marie yesterday and are expected to reach Duluth sometime today. Ten of the boats are loaded with coal and are reported to be making their way slowly through ice near Whitefish Point.
  • The Superior Health Department is making rapid progress cleaning up barns throughout the city. As each barn is cleaned, the owner is notified that he must install a concrete floor with sewer connections and fly-proof concrete manure boxes.
