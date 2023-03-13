6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bygones: Duluth site selected for million-cubic-foot natural gas tank in 1923

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
March 13, 2023 07:09 AM

News Tribune, March 13, 1983

  • The Minnesota Supreme Court will hear arguments this week in the case involving permits for building the Ridgewood Mall in Hermantown. The city of Duluth and 19 other plaintiffs have argued that the Environmental Quality Board approved the permits without adequate information.
  • For the first time since 1976, a fully rigged sailing ship, the 186-foot Sorlandt from Norway, will visit the Duluth-Superior harbor this summer. A committee headed by Elsie Melby, the local Norwegian consul, has been formed to help promote the ship's visit.

News Tribune, March 13, 1923

  • The 14 candidates for two seats on the Duluth City Council spoke last night before about 400 people at Central High School. The meeting was sponsored by the League of Women Voters, and each candidate was limited to a five-minute address.
  • A site for the proposed one million-cubic-foot natural gas tank was selected last night in a resolution adopted by Duluth city councilors. The site, between 24th and 26th avenues east below London Road, was opposed by two councilors.
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
A home in Duluth nominated as a historic preservation landmark
Local
Duluth Hillside home up for recognition as local landmark
March 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
St. Louis County Employee Resource Groups
Local
St. Louis County adds employee resource groups
March 12, 2023 05:33 PM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Bygones logo
Local
Bygones: In 1983, Colder by the Lake comedy troupe searched for home
March 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Ouse
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Documents
News
Public data belongs to all of us; we just have to ask
March 13, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
031123.O.DNT.deerinsnow.C09.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Another snowy winter means fewer deer in Northeastern Minnesota
March 11, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
xxxxxx.backtocollege.new_Wussows
Arts and Entertainment
West Duluth coffee shop, music venue owner launches podcast
March 13, 2023 08:16 AM
 · 
By  Melinda Lavine
031421.N.DNT.FENNESSEY.C02.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Best Bets: Celebrating St. Patrick's Day 2023 in Twin Ports
March 13, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler