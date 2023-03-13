Bygones: Duluth site selected for million-cubic-foot natural gas tank in 1923
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, March 13, 1983
- The Minnesota Supreme Court will hear arguments this week in the case involving permits for building the Ridgewood Mall in Hermantown. The city of Duluth and 19 other plaintiffs have argued that the Environmental Quality Board approved the permits without adequate information.
- For the first time since 1976, a fully rigged sailing ship, the 186-foot Sorlandt from Norway, will visit the Duluth-Superior harbor this summer. A committee headed by Elsie Melby, the local Norwegian consul, has been formed to help promote the ship's visit.
News Tribune, March 13, 1923
- The 14 candidates for two seats on the Duluth City Council spoke last night before about 400 people at Central High School. The meeting was sponsored by the League of Women Voters, and each candidate was limited to a five-minute address.
- A site for the proposed one million-cubic-foot natural gas tank was selected last night in a resolution adopted by Duluth city councilors. The site, between 24th and 26th avenues east below London Road, was opposed by two councilors.
