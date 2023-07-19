Bygones: Duluth School Board election saw unusual interest 100 years ago
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).
News Tribune, July 19, 1983
- Duluth city councilors yesterday agreed to sell $3 million in bonds to purchase the American Hoist and Derrick Co. building to accommodate the Wheat Motor Co. The company is expected to start manufacturing luxury motorhomes by fall.
- Two dozen members of the Teamsters union walked off their jobs at two Virginia concrete plants yesterday in a dispute over contract negotiations. Union members began picketing at Virginia Ready-Mix Concrete Co. and Seppi Brothers Concrete Products Corp.
News Tribune, July 19, 1923
- Unusual interest has been stirred up for this Saturday's Duluth School Board election, and a large vote is expected. For the first time in many years, advertising campaigns are being carried out by candidates on a fairly large scale, in addition to the customary handouts.
- Duluth will entertain 900 shoe dealers July 30 to Aug. 1 at the annual convention of the Northwestern Shoe Retailers Association. Elaborate preparations have been made by a committee headed by Charles Deppe, manager of the Glass Block shoe department and the association's president.
