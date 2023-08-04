Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bygones: Duluth police conducted large drug bust 40 years ago

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, Aug. 4, 1983

  • Duluth police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension yesterday concluded an 8-month undercover drug operation that resulted in 28 arrests. Sgt. Patrick Alexander of the Duluth police said the arrests should help curtail the flow of LSD and methamphetamine into the Twin Ports.
  • The Inland Steel Mining Co.'s Minorca mine and taconite plant near Virginia will shut down for at least seven weeks starting this weekend, company officials said yesterday. Approximately 200 of Minorca's 370 hourly employees will be laid off or on vacation during the shutdown.

News Tribune, Aug. 4, 1923

  • Daily airplane passenger service between Minneapolis and Duluth could begin Sept. 15, it was announced yesterday. R. O. Seevers, a veteran of World War service, is organizing a company to put two seaplanes in daily service, carrying a maximum of six passengers and mail.
  • The board of directors of the Children's Home on 15th Avenue East in Duluth is discussing needed updates to the building. A 1916 plan that was never implemented called for a new heating plant and a new building to house babies and younger children.
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023). He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
medical staff at county jail
Local
St. Luke's, St. Louis County Jail contend local care is better
1h ago
 · 
By  Peter Passi
President Donald Trump welcomes Minnesota 8th Congressional candidate Pete Stauber to the stage at Amsoil Arena in Duluth Wednesday evening. A capacity crowd of 8,372 people were in attendance. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
Local
Stauber quiet on latest Trump indictment
15h ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
A police officer keeping watch at the scene of a shooting.
Local
West Duluth shooting targets wrong home; owner describes gunfire
15h ago
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
2952779+voting.jpg
Local
Duluth primary voting guide
Jun 25
 · 
By  Staff reports
Zach Ojile and C.J. Ham
Pro
Former UMD captain Ojile follows C.J. Ham's lead
15h ago
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
080323.N.DNT.Garden.Karen.JPG
Lifestyle
Pike Lake garden grows over 200 hosta species
20h ago
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
President Donald Trump welcomes Minnesota 8th Congressional candidate Pete Stauber to the stage at Amsoil Arena in Duluth Wednesday evening. A capacity crowd of 8,372 people were in attendance. (Clint Austin / caustin@duluthnews.com)
Local
Stauber quiet on latest Trump indictment
15h ago
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien