Bygones: Duluth police conducted large drug bust 40 years ago
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library, and author of two books, "Forgotten Duluthians" (2010) and "Duluth Stories" (2023).
News Tribune, Aug. 4, 1983
- Duluth police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension yesterday concluded an 8-month undercover drug operation that resulted in 28 arrests. Sgt. Patrick Alexander of the Duluth police said the arrests should help curtail the flow of LSD and methamphetamine into the Twin Ports.
- The Inland Steel Mining Co.'s Minorca mine and taconite plant near Virginia will shut down for at least seven weeks starting this weekend, company officials said yesterday. Approximately 200 of Minorca's 370 hourly employees will be laid off or on vacation during the shutdown.
News Tribune, Aug. 4, 1923
- Daily airplane passenger service between Minneapolis and Duluth could begin Sept. 15, it was announced yesterday. R. O. Seevers, a veteran of World War service, is organizing a company to put two seaplanes in daily service, carrying a maximum of six passengers and mail.
- The board of directors of the Children's Home on 15th Avenue East in Duluth is discussing needed updates to the building. A 1916 plan that was never implemented called for a new heating plant and a new building to house babies and younger children.
