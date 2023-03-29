99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bygones: Duluth parking commission established 40 years ago

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, March 29, 1983

  • A federal Economic Development Administration grant for $2 million will be requested to help build a natural resources research center at UMD. Under the plan, the state would contribute $3 million in an appropriation and $3 million from the sale of general obligation bonds.
  • The Duluth City Council yesterday agreed to establish a nine-member parking commission to examine parking problems throughout the city. The commission will also review a two-hour free downtown parking program that was started on a trial basis last December.

News Tribune, March 29, 1923

  • Mayor Samuel F. Snively, representing the city of Duluth, will officially open the first annual Building Show at the Armory at 6:30 p.m. next Monday. Plans for the show are nearly complete, and more than 100 exhibits will be in place when the doors open.
  • This season's winner of Duluth's Masonic Indoor Baseball League title will be decided next Tuesday at the Shrine Auditorium when the Trinity and Ionic teams clash. The teams are tied for the lead and both are undefeated this season.
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
apartment building in snowy conditions
Local
Residents to make way for vacationers at subsidized Duluth housing development
March 28, 2023 07:39 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
ocean-going ship enters ship canal
Local
Federal Dart sets first saltie of season record
March 28, 2023 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
Levi William Axtell
Local
Judge orders mental health evaluation for Grand Marais man charged with killing 77-year-old
March 28, 2023 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
White person's hand holding book: "Villa Leila" by Adam Herman, with cover illustration of Moroccan-style mansion.
Arts and Entertainment
Short Cuts: 3 new Northland books include Adam Herman's latest
March 29, 2023 07:07 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
A portrait of Personal Chef Kyle Taylor, owner of North Shore Private Dining
Business
Hermantown chef starts private dining business
March 29, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Powwow Trail crew
Northland Outdoors
Help clear Eagle Mountain hiking trail
March 28, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  John Myers
042421.S.DNT.SMELTING.C03.jpg
Lifestyle
Claudia Myers column: When smelt run free, it must be spring
March 28, 2023 06:24 PM
 · 
By  Claudia Myers