Bygones: Duluth merchants joined lawsuit opposing I-35 extension in 1983

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, June 24, 1983

About 50 Duluth merchants plan to join a lawsuit challenging the extension of Interstate 35 to 26th Avenue East. The lawsuit, brought by the Lakeshore Bypass Committee, will argue the extension should instead be a parkway ending at Fifth Avenue East.

A rubber-wheeled trolley bus may be ferrying passengers between tourist attractions in downtown Duluth by July. The Duluth Transit Authority plans to run the bus--called the Port Town Trolley--from early July to mid-September with a fare of 25 cents for adults.

News Tribune, June 24, 1923

A new boat service from Duluth to Bayfield and Madeline Island has been instituted by the South Shore Transit Company. The steamer Thomas Triant is being fitted to accommodate passengers and will maintain a regular schedule during the navigation season.

Fully 10,000 persons are expected to visit Lincoln Park in Duluth this afternoon and evening to attend the 13th annual Midsummer Festival of the Swedish American League. A program of music and speeches has been arranged for both afternoon and evening performances.

