Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bygones: Duluth group sued over Interstate 35 expansion in 1983

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, June 17, 1983

  • The Air Force plans to convert Duluth's 148th Tactical Reconnaissance Group to an active air defense mission, complete with armed jet fighters. The changeover is expected to create 73 new jobs and require retraining of nearly all military personnel at the base.
  • Members of the Lakeshore Bypass Committee filed a lawsuit yesterday in U.S. District Court in Duluth challenging the extension of Interstate 35 through the city. The organization argues that the studies examining environmental effects of the extension contain outdated, incomplete, and misleading information.

News Tribune, June 17, 1923

  • Thirty ships carrying 250,000 tons of iron ore left Duluth and Superior ore docks for lower lake ports in the 24-hour period ending at 7:30 p.m. yesterday. In the same period, ten boats arrived carrying a total of 75,000 tons of coal.
  • Next fall, high school football games could be played on an athletic field in Duluth's East End. The Duluth Board of Education has ordered a survey of the grounds that have been purchased to build an East End high school and athletic field.
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
Police vehicles block a portion of a street.
Local
Man dies at downtown Duluth parking ramp
June 16, 2023 08:06 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Duluth Media Group News Brief (1).jpg
Local
Plane lands on Interstate 35 near Barnum
June 16, 2023 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
fire hoses in front of residential duplex
Local
3 displaced by Lincoln Park fire
June 16, 2023 03:18 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
At the start of Grandma's Marathon.
Sports
How to watch Grandma's Marathon
June 14, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Man carrying backpack walks through room with tables and chairs
Local
Inside Chum: Conversations with Duluth's unhoused
June 16, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Devlin Epding
Duluth Media Group News Brief (1).jpg
Local
Plane lands on Interstate 35 near Barnum
June 16, 2023 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
woman raises arms as she crosses finish line
Breaking News
Sports
2023 Grandma's Marathon updates: Goucher’s Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon record falls after 11 years 
June 17, 2023 07:57 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens