Bygones: Duluth group sued over Interstate 35 expansion in 1983
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, June 17, 1983
- The Air Force plans to convert Duluth's 148th Tactical Reconnaissance Group to an active air defense mission, complete with armed jet fighters. The changeover is expected to create 73 new jobs and require retraining of nearly all military personnel at the base.
- Members of the Lakeshore Bypass Committee filed a lawsuit yesterday in U.S. District Court in Duluth challenging the extension of Interstate 35 through the city. The organization argues that the studies examining environmental effects of the extension contain outdated, incomplete, and misleading information.
News Tribune, June 17, 1923
- Thirty ships carrying 250,000 tons of iron ore left Duluth and Superior ore docks for lower lake ports in the 24-hour period ending at 7:30 p.m. yesterday. In the same period, ten boats arrived carrying a total of 75,000 tons of coal.
- Next fall, high school football games could be played on an athletic field in Duluth's East End. The Duluth Board of Education has ordered a survey of the grounds that have been purchased to build an East End high school and athletic field.
