Bygones: Duluth 'foghorn frolic' planned 40 years ago
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, June 30, 1983
- Granada News in Duluth will be sold to the owners of Globe News in Superior and Jeff Pinney of Proctor. The name of the store at 15 W. Superior St. will be changed to Duluth News and Book.
- A daylong "foghorn frolic" is scheduled for July 16 at Duluth's Canal Park to celebrate the return of the old diaphone foghorn to the city's waterfront. The events will be sponsored by the Duluth group ReTurn Our Old Tone (TOOT).
News Tribune, June 30, 1923
- Plans are nearly completed for the annual peony show of the Northeastern Minnesota Horticultural Society to be held July 2 and 3 in Duluth's First National Bank. Between 75 and 100 different varieties will be exhibited from more than 300 entries.
- About 6,000 Masons and their guests attended yesterday's open-air ceremony dedicating Superior's Acacia Lodge on Iowa Avenue in Billings Park. Preceding the ceremony, three Masonic lodges paraded in downtown Superior to Tower Avenue, where they disbanded and rode streetcars to Billings Park.
