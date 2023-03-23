99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bygones: Duluth considered closing school in 1983

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, March 23, 1983

  • Duluth school officials are recommending the School Board close Kenwood Elementary, 1750 Kenwood Ave., and send its 170 students to other schools. The plan is now to send the pupils to two schools rather than four after complaints from Kenwood parents.
  • A tornado drill will be conducted at 1:10 p.m. today in the Twin Ports by the St. Louis County and Douglas County civil defense offices. The drill will provide businesses, schools and other institutions with practice in survival techniques before the start of tornado season.

News Tribune, March 23, 1923

  • Plans for the organization of a Superior post of the Disabled American Veterans will be discussed at a meeting next week in the American Legion clubrooms. Among the goals of the organization are justice for disabled veterans and promotion of social activities.
  • Holstead & Sullivan, architects, have been instructed to draw detailed plans for remodeling the interior of Duluth Central High School. The work will include plumbing, heating and ventilating, new fireproof stairs, and construction of additional classrooms by rearranging present rooms and hallways.
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
Surgery center exterior building shot
Local
Northern Lakes Surgery Center opens in Moose Lake
March 23, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
3132887+020317.N.DNT_.HERMANTOWNFIRE.C01.jpg
Local
After years of relying on volunteers, Hermantown explores hiring paid firefighters
March 23, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson speaks to the crowd during a press conference about ending veteran homelessness
Local
Duluth mayor commits to revitalize downtown, improve parks, provide more child care
March 22, 2023 08:36 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Elite Eight Game 1 Day 2-186.jpg
College
NCAA Elite Eight semifinal: Bulldogs headed to national title game after defeating Catawba
March 22, 2023 08:17 PM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
Young white woman wearing closely fitted pink dress stands in pink heels before pink background with hands on hips.
Arts and Entertainment
Bailey Stender goes to Hollywood: Duluth actor finds national spotlight
March 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jay Gabler
The single most popular flavored tobacco product at the Duluth Short Stop stations is Grizzly's long cut wintergreen-flavored smokeless tobacco. Bob King / rking@duluthnews.com
Minnesota
Could Minnesota ban menthols and wintergreen chew? Lawmakers weigh flavored tobacco restrictions
March 22, 2023 05:47 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
Patrick Wilson Battees Jr.
Local
Teen sentenced to 12 years for Duluth shooting death
March 22, 2023 04:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Olsen