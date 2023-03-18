6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, March 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bygones: Duluth considered citizen parking commission in 1983

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
Today at 7:00 AM

News Tribune, March 18, 1983

  • The Minnesota Supreme Court yesterday rejected the city of Duluth's arguments that plans for the Ridgewood Mall in Hermantown are environmentally unsound. The court ruled that the Minnesota Environmental Quality Board had adequate information to approve an environmental impact statement for the project.
  • Duluth city councilors may decide within two weeks whether to appoint a citizen parking commission to examine on- and off-street parking throughout the city. The commission would consist of five residents chosen from the city's five council districts and three residents chosen at large.

News Tribune, March 18, 1923

  • E.B. Dunning of the Duluth Chamber of Commerce yesterday predicted a record increase in the number of tourists visiting the city this summer. In addition, 17 conventions which will attract thousands of visitors are scheduled in Duluth during the summer, Dunning said.
  • Indications of improved business conditions were seen yesterday in the announcement that the Hull-Rust and Morris mines near Hibbing will reopen tomorrow. About 75 men have been transferred from the Fraser mines and will begin working in the Hibbing mines this week.
By Dave Ouse
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
What To Read Next
A former gas station that was turned into a home in Gilbert
Local
Northlandia: From home to gas station and back again
March 18, 2023 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
FILE: Essentia Miller Hill Mall vacine
Local
Essentia reopening Miller Hill fitness center Saturday morning
March 17, 2023 05:07 PM
 · 
By  Laura Butterbrodt
North Star Academy
Local
Student brings unloaded gun to Duluth charter school
March 17, 2023 04:10 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Snow shoveling
Local
It's the sixth-snowiest winter on record as Duluth reaches 121.3 inches for season
March 17, 2023 08:47 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
man in cider production facility
Business
Wild State Cider expands production to West Duluth
March 17, 2023 08:24 AM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Snow fence sits in snow on a hill.
Business
Restaurant, coffee shop to join Popeyes, car wash in Duluth development
March 17, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
Tall cranes are positioned next to mall as fresh snow falls.
Local
Damaged Duluth mall may reopen in sections
March 16, 2023 05:28 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen