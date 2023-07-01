Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bygones: Duluth Central High School remodeled 100 years ago

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

By Dave Ouse
News Tribune, July 1, 1983

  • Duluth residents and business owners owe the Water and Gas Department more than $2 million in overdue bills, a 45 percent jump over last year's figure for May. Delinquent bills for May 1983 amounted to $2.076 million compared to $1.4 million in May 1982.
  • The number of Airstream trailers registering for the Wally Byam Caravan Club International Rally in Duluth has surpassed the expected 3,700. As of yesterday afternoon, 3,715 Airstreams had registered, representing all 50 states, six Canadian provinces, Mexico, New Zealand and England.

News Tribune, July 1, 1923

  • Duluth's new hotel, planned for London Road and 12Th Avenue East, should be built and ready for occupancy by July 1924. J. H. Harper, president of the Duluth Chamber of Commerce, announced yesterday that Walter Schroeder of Milwaukee will finance 60% of the project.
  • Permits for construction and repair work in Duluth totaling $485,970 were issued last week by Adolph Anderson, city building inspector. The largest single permit was for remodeling the interior of the Central High School building at a cost of $368,000.
