Bygones: Duluth among 10 recession-hit metro areas that asked to meet with Reagan in 1982

News Tribune, Dec. 15, 1982

Leaders of the ten most recession-ridden metropolitan areas in the country, led by Duluth Mayor John Fedo, have asked to meet with President Reagan. Fedo said they are looking for "programs and solutions which will help our unemployed citizens survive this winter."

One-third fewer Superior Senior High School students flunked courses during the first quarter of this school year than last. Administrators credit a new discipline code under which students face at least one after-school detention for being absent from class without authorization.

News Tribune, Dec. 15, 1922

To protect Duluth schools from a possible smallpox epidemic, public school children in classrooms where a case of the disease appears are being vaccinated. So far, 23 cases of smallpox have been discovered in Duluth public schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

Miss Julia Lenning of Duluth will be the new physical director at the Goodfellowship Club of Morgan Park. During the winter months she will be in charge of all gymnasium work, and in the summer she will take care of the Morgan Park playgrounds.