Bygones: DTA's trolley took to the streets 40 years ago
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, July 10, 1983
- About 300 to 400 people yesterday rode the Duluth Transit Authority's new trolley, which began cruising downtown streets this week. The trolley, which has a fare of 25 cents, has a tall, green trolley body with a motor and rubber tires.
- St. Louis County commissioners this week will consider expanding the duties of the clerk of the County Board. The state Legislature recently passed a bill allowing the board to appoint its clerk, a selection previously handled by the county auditor.
News Tribune, July 10, 1923
- Plans for extensive improvements to the grounds of the Automobile Club at Pike Lake, including additional bathrooms near the beach and swings at the picnic area, were announced yesterday. Last Sunday, huge crowds stretched the present facilities of the club to the limit.
- Work on the Catholic Community Center in Hibbing will start this month, according to an announcement yesterday by Father Wickerling at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament. The center will include a modern parochial school, church, parish house, and Knights of Columbus quarters.
