Bygones: Downtown Duluth parking meters installed 40 years ago
Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.
News Tribune, April 29, 1983
- This weekend, workers will install 172 parking meters on Superior Street in downtown Duluth. The meters were removed three years ago to encourage downtown shopping, but in January the City Council voted to reinstall them and offer two hours of free parking in several ramps.
- Hunters Park residents yesterday kicked off a neighborhood crime watch program that Duluth police hope will catch on throughout the city. The intent of the program is for residents to notify police about any suspicious activities or individuals in their neighborhood.
News Tribune, April 29, 1923
- United States Senator Knute Nelson of Minnesota died last night from a heart attack on a railroad train traveling from Washington to Chicago. Sen. Nelson, who was 80, served as the state's governor from 1892 to 1895, when he was elected to the U.S. Senate.
- The recent remodeling project at Duluth's Lyric Theater included the installation of a new Wurlitzer organ. Yesterday, P.F. Schwie, general manager of the Lyric, announced the hiring of a new organist, John E. Keith, who has been playing organ at the Rialto Theater on Broadway.
