Bygones: Downtown Duluth building gutted by fire 100 years ago

Bygones is researched and written by David Ouse, retired reference librarian from the Duluth Public Library. He can be contacted at djouse49@gmail.com.

Bygones logo
By Dave Ouse
December 07, 2022 07:00 AM
News Tribune, Dec. 7, 1982

  • Steelworkers still on the job at Eveleth Mines are being asked to help pay health care premiums for their unemployed co-workers. The union needs to raise $6,500 a month to pay premiums for the laid off workers whose health benefits expired in July.
  • Property taxes in Superior may rise next year, city officials said yesterday, after learning the city won't receive as much state funding in 1983 as was expected. Unless councilors cut the budget, property owners will pay about two percent more than they did this year.

News Tribune, Dec. 7, 1922

  • A fire discovered at 2:15 this morning gutted the upper floor of a two-story brick building at 18 E. Superior St. in Duluth. The entire second floor is occupied by a mattress and upholstery factory of which Thomas Cameron is proprietor.
  • A temporary post office for the West End has been requested by the West End Business Men's Club in a telegram sent to Congressman Oscar J. Larson in Washington. The West End has been without a post office since July 1.
